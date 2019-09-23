JUST IN
Business Standard

Turkey to back businesses hit by Thomas Cook collapse

AFP  |  Ankara 

Turkey said Monday it would support local businesses impacted by the collapse of British tour operator Thomas Cook, adding that 21,033 of its customers were currently in the country.

"The tourism and finance ministries are working on a 'credit support package' to be put in place as soon as possible to help (affected) businesses," the tourism ministry said on Twitter.

Antalya in Turkey was one of Thomas Cook's top destinations, along with Bodrum and Dalaman.

The 178-year-old British operator failed to get a last-ditch rescue deal over the weekend and declared bankruptcy on Monday, leaving 600,000 tourists stranded worldwide.

Some 150,000 of those passengers are Britons seeking help from London to return home.

First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 15:35 IST

