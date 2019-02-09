TV channel's OB van pelted with stones in Pune

The outside broadcasting (OB) van of Marathi channel was Saturday damaged by unidentified persons in Pune, police said.

The van was pelted with stones in the evening when it was parked near the Patrakar Sangh office in the city's Navi Peth area, a said.

"The windscreen and side windows of the vehicle was damaged. It happened around 7:30pm," said a staff from the TV channel.

