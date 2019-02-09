JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Turkey building collapse death toll rises to 18

US says new airstrike in Somalia kills 8 al-Shabab fighters
Business Standard

CBI-COMMISSIONER (MAIL)

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar has been again called for questioning Sunday, officials said here.

Kumar was questioned Saturday for nearly eight hours in Shillong as directed by the Supreme Court, they said.

The agency may confront him with former Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh who has also been called tomorrow but a final call will be taken by the investigation officer who is present in Shillong, they said

The CBI is relying on a 91-page letter from Ghosh, who was expelled by TMC, to the Enforcement Directorate, detailing the role of Kumar in handling the ponzi scam probe after the main accused Sudipta Sen and Debjani Mukherjee, both promoters of Saradha group of companies, had fled to Kashmir, officials said in Kolkata.

Sen and Mukherjee were arrested in 2013 from Kashmir.

The CBI is questioning Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, as he was heading the SIT formed by West Bengal government to probe Saradha and other ponzi scheme cases, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 23:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements