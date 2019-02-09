CBI-COMMISSIONER (MAIL)

-
ALSO READ
WB Cong demands arrest of those involved in chit fund scams
CEC seeks explanation on Kolkata police chief's absence in meet; CM says sorry
BJP asks if Kolkata Police commissioner knows secrets, needs to be saved by Mamata
CBI to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on February 9 in Shillong
Centre tells Bengal government to take disciplinary action against Kolkata Police chief
-
Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar has been again called for questioning Sunday, officials said here.
Kumar was questioned Saturday for nearly eight hours in Shillong as directed by the Supreme Court, they said.
The agency may confront him with former Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh who has also been called tomorrow but a final call will be taken by the investigation officer who is present in Shillong, they said
The CBI is relying on a 91-page letter from Ghosh, who was expelled by TMC, to the Enforcement Directorate, detailing the role of Kumar in handling the ponzi scam probe after the main accused Sudipta Sen and Debjani Mukherjee, both promoters of Saradha group of companies, had fled to Kashmir, officials said in Kolkata.
Sen and Mukherjee were arrested in 2013 from Kashmir.
The CBI is questioning Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, as he was heading the SIT formed by West Bengal government to probe Saradha and other ponzi scheme cases, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU