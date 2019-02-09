CBI-COMMISSIONER (MAIL)

police has been again called for questioning Sunday, officials said here.

Kumar was questioned Saturday for nearly eight hours in Shillong as directed by the Supreme Court, they said.

The agency may confront him with former who has also been called tomorrow but a final call will be taken by the who is present in Shillong, they said



The CBI is relying on a 91-page letter from Ghosh, who was expelled by TMC, to the Enforcement Directorate, detailing the role of Kumar in handling the ponzi scam probe after the main accused Sudipta Sen and Debjani Mukherjee, both promoters of Saradha group of companies, had fled to Kashmir, officials said in

Sen and Mukherjee were arrested in 2013 from

The CBI is questioning Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, as he was heading the SIT formed by government to probe Saradha and other ponzi scheme cases, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)