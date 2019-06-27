TV journalist, family members found dead in house

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

A television journalist, his wife and mother were found dead in their house here Thursday and a suspected gas leak from a refrigerator may have caused the deaths, police said.

Prasanna (35), working with a Tamil news channel, Archana, aged around 30, and Revathi entering her sixties, did not open the door or answer it since this morning, police said quoting the neighbour.

Perhaps, a short circuit that blew the refrigerator up may have caused the gas leak, the police said referring to preliminary investigation.

"They may have fallen unconscious due to fumes and gases even before trying to find a way out," a senior officer told PTI, adding that the bodies have been sent for autopsy.

Investigation is on, he said.

First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 17:05 IST

