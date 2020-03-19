TVS Motor shareholders approve reappointment of Venu Srinivasan as CMD

-
TVS Motor Company on Thursday said its shareholders have approved the reappointment of Venu Srinivasan as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the firm.
Majority of the stakeholder approved the reappointment of Srinivasan as CMD of the company for a further period of five years from April 24, 2020, TVS Motor Company said in a filing to BSE.
The approval of the shareholders was sought by way of special resolution through a postal ballot.
Shares of the company were trading at Rs 366.80 apiece, 1.63 per cent higher than the previous close on BSE.
