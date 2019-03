Two persons have been arrested with 750 cartons of liquor worth Rs 28 lakh at Ram Vihar road in Banthla, police said Tuesday.

DIG Upendra Agarwal said following a tip-off Loni town police seized a truck on Monday.

The accused have been identified as and Amar Chand, resident district in Haryana, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)