Two brothers held for killing boy

Two brothers have been arrested for allegedly killing a seven-year-old boy by setting him on fire at Nallasopara in the district over a minor issue, police said on Wednesday.

The accused duo had set the boy ablaze last month, in which he had suffered 40 per cent burns. He was battling for life and died recently while undergoing treatment at a hospital, police added.

"The incident had taken place in Santosh Bhavan area in Nallasopara about a month back. The duo, identified as Alok Srivastava and his brother Aakash, both in their early twenties, poured petrol on the minor and set him on fire," of station said.

"The siblings were annoyed with the victim, Farooque Izaar Qureshi, for tying a goat in front of their house. The duo had been initially booked for attempt to murder. However, after the boy's death, a case of murder has been registered against them," he said.

A local court has remanded the accused siblings in judicial custody, police said adding that further investigation into the case was on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)