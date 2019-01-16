GST panel to study uniform tax rate on lottery

A GST ministerial panel will suggest whether a uniform rate should be imposed on lotteries or the current differential rate system be continued, the said Wednesday.

Currently, a state-organised attracts 12 per cent GST while a state-authorised attracts 28 per cent

The has constituted an eight-member Group of Ministers under Sudhir Mungantiwar, the said in a statement.

As per the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the GoM, the panel will see whether the disparity in tax structure on be continued or a uniform rate be prescribed for both.

It would also suggest whether private persons authorised by the states are misusing the lower rate and getting enriched themselves at the cost of the state and suggest measures to curb it.

The GoM would also examine issues related to enforcement including the legal frame work, so as to prevent evasion of tax on lottery and suggest appropriate tax rate to address the problem.

The other members of the committee are Amit Mitra, Thomas Isaac, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Manpreet Singh Badal, Mauvin Godinho, Krishna Byre Gowda, Arunachal Tax and

