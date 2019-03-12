Two cattle traders robbed of Rs 45 lakh near Jaipur

Two cattle traders, returning home after selling goats, were robbed of Rs 45 lakh near here by seven unidentified "dacoits", police said Tuesday.

The incident took place at Kotputali in district Monday night when the traders were returning to Sikar after selling their goats.

The traders were intercepted by seven SUV-borne men, who forced them into their vehicles and robbed them of their money, the police said.

After robbing the duo, the miscreants dropped them at a secluded place and sped away, police said.

On the complaint of the victims, a case of and kidnapping has been registered against the accused, the police said, adding a manhunt has been launched for the absconding robbers.

