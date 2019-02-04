Two-day convention of BJP's OBC morcha in Patna from Feb 15

Shah and Home will be among the key leaders to speak at the two-day national convention of the party's 'OBC morcha' in starting from February 15.

The OBC (other backward classes) told reporters that about 10,000 party delegates, including its ministers and other leaders belonging to various backward castes, will attend the event, as the saffron party gears up for the Lok Sabha polls, expected in April-May.

While Singh will deliver the inaugural address, Shah will be the main in the convention's concluding session.

Chauhan, who is a in the government, cited the grant of constitutional status to the as a historic decision of the central government to meet the demand of the community, which is divided into many castes and is estimated to be over 50 per cent of the country's population.

He also referred to the Modi government's decision to set-up a committee to examine sub-categorisation of the 27 per cent OBC quota so that the most backward castes may get reservation in accordance with their population.

The issue of social justice and empowerment of backward communities is central to in Bihar, and the BJP's decision to hold the convention there underlines its efforts to be seen as a champion of the OBC cause.

