Noted freedom fighter Priyanath Dey dies

Noted freedom fighter and former MLA died here Monday, family sources said. He was 97.

He is survived by a son and two daughters.

Dey had joined freedom movement in 1942 and was jailed several times.

He was elected to Legislative Assembly from Jagatsinghpur seat in 1961.

His funeral will be held at his native village in Jagatsinghpur on Tuesday, family sources said.

and All Freedom Fighters Samity youth wing, secretary, condoled Dey's death.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)