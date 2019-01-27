Two dead, 25 injured as bus overturns along Jammu-Pathankot Highway

Two women died and 25 persons were injured Sunday when a bus carrying pilgrims from overturned along the in district of and Kashmir, the police said.

The pilgrims were returning from the shrine in Reasi district and heading for in when their vehicle hit the divider before turning turtle near Dayala check, a said.

Some of the injured persons said that the lost control of the bus while trying to save a youth who was crossing the highway.

Immediately after the accident, the locals along with police immediately came to the rescue of the injured and shifted them to district hospital Kathua, the said.

Later, the injured were referred to Government Medical College Hospital Jammu, where two of them identified as Rameela Behan and Meena, both residents of Surat, were declared brought dead, the said.

The condition of some of the injured was stated to be "serious", the added.

