Two die in boiler blast

Two persons were killed Tuesday in a boiler explosion at an oil mill in Khamgaon in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, police said.
As per preliminary information, the incident occurred when boiler welding work was on.
Police have given names of the deceased as Shaikh Musheer Shaikh Hanif, 30, and Shaikh Isarar Shaikh Abrar.
Details of the exact circumstances surrounding the mishap are awaited, a local police official said.
