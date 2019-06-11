JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

CBDT demotes four I-T officers over pending vigilance issues

SIDCO case: HC directs cops not to arrest DMK MLA till June 12
Business Standard

Two die in boiler blast

Press Trust of India  |  Buldhana 

Two persons were killed Tuesday in a boiler explosion at an oil mill in Khamgaon in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, police said.

As per preliminary information, the incident occurred when boiler welding work was on.

Police have given names of the deceased as Shaikh Musheer Shaikh Hanif, 30, and Shaikh Isarar Shaikh Abrar.

Details of the exact circumstances surrounding the mishap are awaited, a local police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 21:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU