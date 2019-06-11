Guj CM reviews Rs 350 cr lion conservation project in Gir

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday reviewed the progress of state government's Rs 350 crore lion conservation project launched in November last year after more than 15 big cats died in Gir forest.
Rupani held a meeting at Sasan-Gir with senior forest officials and asked them to expedite the implementation of the project.
The project includes setting up of a dedicated hospital for lions, a research centre, purchasing drones and radio collars for better surveillance, a quarantine facility, a vaccine centre, apart from comprehensive training modules for forest staff, a state government release said.
During his visit to the Gir National Park in Sasan in Junagadh Tuesday, Rupani visited the animal care and rescue centre and also flagged off a ambulance to tend to injured or ill lions, it added.
The Gujarat CM also suggested that forest staff use electric vehicles instead of petrol or diesel ones for ferrying tourists inside the national park, it said.
Giving details about the animal exchange programme with other states, Rupani said various zoos in Gujarat will get 142 rare wild animals from other states in exchange for 30 lions, the release added.
