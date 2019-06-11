Guj CM reviews Rs 350 cr lion conservation project in Gir

Chief Minister Vijay on Tuesday reviewed the progress of state government's Rs 350 crore lion conservation project launched in November last year after more than 15 big cats died in

held a meeting at with senior forest officials and asked them to expedite the implementation of the project.

The project includes setting up of a dedicated hospital for lions, a research centre, purchasing drones and radio collars for better surveillance, a quarantine facility, a vaccine centre, apart from comprehensive training modules for forest staff, a state government release said.

During his visit to the in Sasan in Junagadh Tuesday, visited the animal care and rescue centre and also flagged off a ambulance to tend to injured or ill lions, it added.

The CM also suggested that forest staff use electric vehicles instead of petrol or diesel ones for ferrying tourists inside the national park, it said.

Giving details about the animal exchange programme with other states, Rupani said various zoos in will get 142 rare wild animals from other states in exchange for 30 lions, the release added.

