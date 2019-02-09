Odisha: Another student of govt residential school found pregnant

-
A minor tribal girl, studying in a state-run residential school in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, has been found pregnant, police said on Saturday.
The pregnancy of the Class 9 student was detected during a routine health check-up on Friday, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Udala, S R Mohapatra said.
A complaint was lodged by the school headmaster the same day. A case had been registered and probe into the matter is on, he said.
The tribal girl has been admitted to a hospital in Baripada, where tests confirmed her pregnancy, the police said.
In her statement to police, the minor girl named a youth with whom she had physical relation, the SDPO said.
The youth, who hails from a nearby village, is missing and efforts are on to locate him, Mohapatra said.
The incident comes to light days after a Class 6 student of a government residential school in the district was found to be carrying a six-month-old foetus.
A teenage boy of the school was apprehended and sent to a juvenile home on Friday after the girl accused him of raping her.
Incidents of sexual abuse of minor girls in state-run residential schools have been reported from different districts of the state in the recent past.
Three minor girls, including two inmates of state-run residential schools, were found pregnant in Dhenkanal, Kalahandi and Jajpur districts last month.
A 14-year-old student of a residential government school had delivered a baby in Kandhamal district last month.
