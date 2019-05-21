Two human traffickers held, three minor girls rescued in Assam

Two human traffickers, including a woman, were arrested from the railway station and three minor girls rescued, as part of a special drive, officials said on Tuesday.

The Quick Response Team of the RPF arrested the two traffickers, hailing from Sivasagar and districts of Assam, respectively, on May 17, said Northeast Frontier (NF)

The rescued minor girls hailing from district were to be sent to for Rs 5,000 per head, said.

Six human traffickers have so far been arrested and handed over for prosecution this year, he said.

In 2018, the had apprehended 20 human traffickers during similar drives.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)