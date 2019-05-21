BJP delegation meets Governor to lodge complaint about post

A BJP delegation Tuesday met K N to lodge complaint about post-poll violence in and demanded deployment of army in parts of the state to control the situation.

The BJP delegation led by state Dilip Ghosh met at Raj Bhawan and demanded immediate action to stop violence after completion of voting.

BJP was locked in an intense electoral fight with the ruling TMC in Some exit polls have predicted the saffron party getting seats in double digit and the TMC's figure coming down out of a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

TMC had won 34 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal in 2014 while BJP's tally was only two then.

"The way TMC has let loose its goons, it seems they want to create an atmosphere of anarchy in Bengal. If such a situation continues, then centre should immediately intervene to control the situation. If needed let army be called in to control the situation in Bhatpara. The police is acting as cadres of TMC," Ghosh said.

The gave us a patient hearing and assured that he would look into the matter, he claimed.

Not just Bhatpara, in several parts of North Bengal too TMC has let loose violence against us, he said.

Arjun Singh, who contested Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat, also demanded deployment of army to control the situation.

Rebutting the charge, TMC's North 24 district accused the saffron party of indulging in violence and beating up Trinamool Congress workers.

The on Monday clamped prohibitory orders in Bhatpara in North 24 district, following violence in the area during the assembly by-election on Sunday, a said.

Clashes continued between the TMC and the BJP supporters in Bhatpara for the second consecutive day Tuesday, notwithstanding the prohibitory orders imposed in the area.

Unidentified men hurled a crude bomb outside Kankinara railway station, but no one was injured in the incident, a said.

Bhatpara, considered to be the stronghold of former TMC MLA Arjun Singh, who has switched over to the BJP, turned into a virtual battle zone on Sunday when the by-election was underway, with BJP and TMC activists allegedly clashing with each other in Kankinara.

Bombs were also reportedly hurled and an office of the ruling TMC in Kankinara was set on fire, as central forces restored to lathicharge to bring the situation under control.

The violence caused to 14 people, damaged and houses, and left TMC Bhatpara bypoll candidate Madan Mitra's car vandalised, police said.

