Two men arrested for ATM fraud

Two persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in fraud cases in south Delhi's Vihar area, police said Monday.

The accused - Aniket (23) and (22) - were arrested following a complaint



filed by a BSF on Sunday, they said.

The was withdrawing cash when the accused pressed a button due to which the transaction hanged. Shortly, the complainant received a message on his phone regarding transaction of Rs 10,000, of Police (south) said.

On suspicion, he enquired the two men about the transaction but they tried to escape. He, however, caught hold of them, Kumar said.

Seven cards and Rs 10,000 were recovered from their possession.

During interrogation, both the accused confessed to the crime, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)