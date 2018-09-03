Two men arrested for ATM fraud

Two persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in ATM fraud cases in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said Monday.
The accused - Aniket (23) and Gulshan (22) - were arrested following a complaint
filed by a BSF constable on Sunday, they said.
The constable was withdrawing cash when the accused pressed a button due to which the transaction hanged. Shortly, the complainant received a message on his phone regarding transaction of Rs 10,000, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Vijay Kumar said.
On suspicion, he enquired the two men about the transaction but they tried to escape. He, however, caught hold of them, Kumar said.
Seven ATM cards and Rs 10,000 were recovered from their possession.
During interrogation, both the accused confessed to the crime, he said.
