Odisha likely to receive heavy rainfall for 2 days from Sep 6

With a low pressure area is likely to form over the around September 6, is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for two days from Thursday and heavy rainfall on Saturday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Dhenkanal districts on Thursday, the said Monday.

"A low pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood around September 6," the said in a report adding that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely on Thursday and Friday.

Most parts of the state have been battered by widespread rainfall for over a month owing to the formation of a series of low pressure in the region.

