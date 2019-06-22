Two minor girls "sexually assaulted" in separate cases

Two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted, one of them by her father, in separate incidents in the city, police said Saturday.

A 40-year-old man, an auto-rickshaw driver, allegedly sexually assaulted his daughter at Neredmet in the city on June 17 and was arrested on Thursday on a complaint by his wife, police said.

A case under Indian Penal Code offence and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act had been registered against him.

In the other incident, a 60-year-old man was arrested on the charge of sexually abusing a girl in his neighbourhood at Jagadgirigutta, the police said.

He had called the girl to his house Thursday last, when her parents were not at home, under the pretext of offering fruits, and committed the alleged crime, they said.

The girl informed her mother about the alleged abuse when she returned home.

Based on a complaint by the mother, a case under POCSO Act was registered and the man arrested, police added.

