Indian airlines to avoid 'affected part of' Iranian airspace, will re-route flights: DGCA

Amid rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, India's aviation regulator DGCA Saturday said have decided to avoid the "affected part of the Iranian airspace" and reroute their flight "suitably".

On Friday, the American aviation regulator, the (FAA), issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) prohibiting US-registered aircraft from operating "in the overwater area of the Tehran Flight Information Region until further notice, due to heightened military activities and increased political tensions".

"All Indian operators in consultation with DGCA have decided to avoid the affected part of Iranian to ensure safe travel for the passengers. They will re-route flights suitably," the DGCA ( of Civil Aviation) tweeted on Saturday.

After the DGCA's decision, Air India's said,"No substantial effect on flights. Details being worked out for rerouting on incoming flights."



As the majority of Pakistani has remained closed for since the Balakot strike on February 26, the decision to avoid affected Iranian on Saturday is going to further disturb the routes of their international flights towards middle-eastern and European countries, and the US.

Post Balakot strike, had to re-route, merge or suspend many of its international flights that connect with European and American cities.

On Thursday, shot down a US military drone in its airspace, following which the FAA had warned that there is a possibility that commercial aircraft can be mistakenly targeted in Iranian airspace.

Consequently, major airlines around the world have already rerouted their aircraft.

For example, said Saturday that it has "suspended operations through Iranian airspace over the Straits of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, and will use alternative flight paths on a number of routes to and from until further notice".

has decided to stop Mumbai- flight till September 1.

In a statement, US-based said,"Given current events in the and the continued closure of Pakistani airspace, we have decided to suspend our service between India ( and Delhi) and until September 1."



closed its airspace after conducted air strikes on terrorist camps in Balakot in on February 26. Since then, it has opened only two air routes that pass over through southern and

