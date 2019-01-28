JUST IN
Business Standard

Two-month-old elephant calf found dead in Jharkhand

Press Trust of India  |  Jamshedpur 

A two-month-old wild elephant calf was found dead at Basadera in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district Monday, Forest department officials said.

Preliminary investigation suggested, the death of the calf was natural, Divisional Forest Officer (Dalbhum), Dr. Abhisekh Kumar said.

A team of Forest department rushed to the spot to investigate the incident but did not find any foul play behind the death, the DFO said.

"We have taken samples of the elephant calf, which will be sent to forensic laboratory in Ranchi to confirm exact cause of death," he added.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 21:20 IST

