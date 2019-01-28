Development of tribals priority of my govt: Gehlot

on Monday said development of tribals was the priority of his government as he urged people to vote the to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"I would appeal that you will leave no stone unturned in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Tribals will be benefitted if the wins. This should be our resolve that the forms the government at the Centre and becomes prime minister," he said.

Gehlot was addressing a farmers' meeting in tribal-dominated district.

The said the government will push for the to enhance road connectivity in the region.

Targeting the BJP, he said only two faces -- and -- were ruling the country.

"It was not a good sign for democracy," Gehlot added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)