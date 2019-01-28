Development of tribals priority of my govt: Gehlot

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said development of tribals was the priority of his government as he urged people to vote the Congress to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"I would appeal that you will leave no stone unturned in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Tribals will be benefitted if the Congress wins. This should be our resolve that the Congress forms the government at the Centre and Rahul Gandhi becomes prime minister," he said.

Gehlot was addressing a farmers' meeting in tribal-dominated Dungapur district.

The chief minister said the government will push for the Dungarpur-Banswara-Ratlam highway to enhance road connectivity in the region.

Targeting the BJP, he said only two faces -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah -- were ruling the country.

"It was not a good sign for democracy," Gehlot added.

