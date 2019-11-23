Two nabbed with 900 gm heroin from Dwarka

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Two men were arrested for allegedly carrying 900 gram heroin valued at Rs six crore in grey market from Dwarka's Vipin Garden area, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Rohit Jundal (31) and Sarjeet Singh (32), residents of Barnala and Sangrur districts in Punjab respectively, they said.

They were apprehended on Friday and had come to deliver the drugs to a Nigerian National, police added.

