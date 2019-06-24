Two Nigerians,oneIvory Coast national held for peddling

: Three foreigners--two Nigerians and an national were arrestedby the Excise Enforcement sleuths here on charge of drug peddling and 254 grams of cocaine, worth over Rs 15 lakh was seized from them, a said Monday.

Based on specific information,the Excise sleuths raided a house in Golconda area Sunday and caught the trio, (Prohibition and Excise) told reporters.

The three accused procured from and from their fellow countrymen and sold it to prospective customers at Rs 6,000 per gram, the said adding a hunt is on to nab three more people, part of the racket which supplied the to the trio.

The three accused were found not carrying valid documents including passports,Reddy said.

So far 11 customers to whom the trio sold were identified, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered.

Reddy further said in the last one-and-half years over 250 people found consuming had opted for undergoing de-addiction programme besides more than 1,600 students and youngsters (who were found consuming ganja) along with their parents were counselled.

