Man killed by wild elephant in C'garh's Korba

A 45-year-old man was Monday trampled to death by a wildelephantin Chhattisgarh's district, a forest said.

The incident took place in the morning near Baigamar village under Kudmura forest range when Malikram Rathiya had gone to collect mahua fruits, he said.

"The tusker slammed him to the ground, killing him instantly. His kin has been provided immediate compensation of Rs 25,000," he said.

The said the same tusker had killed two persons, including a forest guard, in range of neighbouring Raigarh district on Jun 19.

Officials said five people each have been killed in jumbo attacks in Raigarh and Jashpur districts in the past one-and-half months.

An said forest staff has been directed to keep a tab on the movement of different groups of around 50 elephantsin forest division.

