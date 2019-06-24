Congress dissolves UP district committees, to set up panel to look into complaints of indiscipline

In a bid to set its house in order in after the drubbing in the polls, the dissolved its district committees in the state on Monday and decided to set up a three-member panel to look into complaints of gross indiscipline during the election.

The All Committee (AICC) has given its nod to large-scale changes in the party's unit, approving the proposals submitted by its in-charge UP East Vadra and in-charge UP West Jyotiraditya Scindia, a statement issued by organisation K C Venugopal said.

With Assembly bypolls in the state approaching, the party has also decided to depute a two-member team to oversee election preparations in all the Assembly seats in eastern and western where the bypolls are scheduled to take place.

The AICC has also decided to constitute a three-member disciplinary committee to look into complaints of gross indiscipline during the recently-held polls, the statement said.

Ajay Kumar Lallu, the of the Congress Legislative Party, has been appointed in-charge for making organisational changes in UP East for a defined period, the party said.

will announce the name of the person who will be in charge of making organisational changes in UP West, it added.

The shake up in the comes after and held review meetings following the Congress's debacle in the polls, in which it managed to win only 52 seats nationally.

Bypolls are due for 11 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh after the respective MLAs were elected to Parliament.

and Scindia, who were appointed as the party general secretaries just ahead of the parliamentary polls, had campaigned vigorously for the Congress candidates in Uttar Pradesh.

But of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the Congress could manage to win only Raebareli. Even lost to from his family

