Two of a family killed in accident in UP

-
ALSO READ
Over a dozen injured as police, lawyers clash on Lucknow-Faizabad Highway
Speeding truck crushes woman to death in UP's Muzaffarnagar district
Woman, grandson killed in road accident
Driver who struck China children chose 'random' target
Rajasthan: 13 dead, 15 injured after truck mows into wedding procession
-
Two members of a family were killed and two others injured after they were hit by a speeding SUV on National Highway 2 here on Tuesday morning, police said.
The victims were standing on the roadside when the vehicle hit them, Kokhraj police station in-charge Rajkumar Verma said.
Nusrat (30) and her daughter Alisha (5) died on the spot. Nusrat's mother-in-law and son were injured, he said.
The driver has been arrested and the SUV has been impounded, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU