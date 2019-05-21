Two of a family killed in accident in UP

Two members of a family were killed and two others injured after they were hit by a speeding SUV on 2 here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The victims were standing on the roadside when the vehicle hit them, station in-charge Rajkumar Verma said.

(30) and her daughter (5) died on the spot. Nusrat's mother-in-law and son were injured, he said.

The has been arrested and the SUV has been impounded, he said.

