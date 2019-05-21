JUST IN
Business Standard

Two of a family killed in accident in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Kaushambi (UP) 

Two members of a family were killed and two others injured after they were hit by a speeding SUV on National Highway 2 here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The victims were standing on the roadside when the vehicle hit them, Kokhraj police station in-charge Rajkumar Verma said.

Nusrat (30) and her daughter Alisha (5) died on the spot. Nusrat's mother-in-law and son were injured, he said.

The driver has been arrested and the SUV has been impounded, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 12:16 IST

