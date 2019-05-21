JUST IN
SC dismisses plea challenging appointment of observers for LS polls in West Bengal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to entertain a plea challenging the appointment of two retired bureaucrats as special observer and central police observer in West Bengal for Lok Sabha polls.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah said it was not inclined to entertain the petition as polling is already over.

The bench, however, granted liberty to petitioner Ramu Mandi, who is contesting Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate from Barrackpore constituency of West Bengal, to approach the Calcutta High Court.

Tue, May 21 2019. 12:15 IST

