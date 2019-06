Two persons were killed and another injured when lightning struck them in Lohardaga district on Thursday, police said.

All of three were working at an under construction house at Bhaonro Balua Toli in the district when the thunder bolt struck them, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Jagarnath Oraon and Panchu Oraon, the sources said.

