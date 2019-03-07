Two PLA militants arrested in Manipur

Two cadres of the proscribed militant outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA) were arrested by security forces in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said Thursday.
A team of Manipur police commandoes while conducting frisking and checking at Hatta area in Imphal East district on Wednesday arrested the two PLA cadres, a press release issued by PRO Manipur police said.
A case has been registered at Porompat police station for further investigation, the release added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
