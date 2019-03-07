Two PLA militants arrested in Manipur

Two cadres of the proscribed militant outfit People's (PLA) were arrested by security forces in Manipur's East district, police said Thursday.

A team of police commandoes while conducting frisking and checking at Hatta area in East district on Wednesday arrested the two PLA cadres, a press release issued by PRO police said.

A case has been registered at station for further investigation, the release added.

