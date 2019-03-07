Nigerian held with 4 kg heroin

A 34-year-old Nigerian has been arrested from Sector-19 with four kg heroin, police said Thursday.

The accused was identified as J, they said.

On Tuesday, police got a tip-off that Okoya would deliver a consignment of to one of his contacts near Sector-19.

"A trap was laid and at around 9.20 pm, Okoya was apprehended," of said.

Okoya disclosed that he was supplying after collecting consignments from his associate, who lives in and is a fellow Nigerian, Kushwah said.

Okoya said he had procured several consignments of from his associate who used to get the drugs from Afghanistan, he added.

Okoya later said he used to send the heroin to various other countries, including England, France, Canada, South Africa, through courier companies, the DCP said.

