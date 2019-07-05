Two Punjab boys feared drowned in Himachal dam, NDRF summoned

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Two boys from Punjab were feared drowned in a dam in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, an official of the district administration said on Friday.

The boys were feared drowned in the Pong dam, near Mangarh in Fatehpur tehsil, he added.

The incident happened around midnight, the official said, adding that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was immediately called in.

An NDRF team arrived at the spot at around 5.15 am and launched a rescue operation, he said.

More details are awaited.

