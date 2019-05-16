Two terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama

Two terrorists and a soldier were killed Thursday in an encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, army said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Deliporavillage of Pulwama following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official said.
He said the hiding ultras opened firing on the search party, who retaliated, triggering off a gun battle.
An army official said two terrorists were killed in the gun battle while one jawan also lost his life in the operation, which was going on till last reports came in.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists was being ascertained.
According to intelligence inputs,a top self styled commander of Hizbul Mujahideen was believed to be among those trapped in the security forces' cordon.
