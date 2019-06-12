JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

1989 custodial death case: SC refuses to entertain plea of sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt
Business Standard

Tyler Perry to be named 'Ultimate Icon' at BET Awards 2019

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actor-filmmaker Tyler Perry is set to receive Ultimate Icon Award at the 2019 BET Awards.

According to Variety, the 49-year-old mutifaceted talent will be bestowed with the honour for his outstanding cultural impact in the entertainment industry.

Popular for his "Madea" franchise, his recent directorial venture was "A Madea Family Funeral", which he both wrote and featured in.

The ceremony will be held on June 23 at the 19th edition of BET Awards.

Actor-comedian Regina Hall will host the awards show.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 13:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU