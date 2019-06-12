Tyler Perry to be named 'Ultimate Icon' at BET Awards 2019

Actor-filmmaker is set to receive Ultimate Icon Award at the 2019 Awards.

According to Variety, the 49-year-old mutifaceted talent will be bestowed with the honour for his outstanding cultural impact in the entertainment industry.

for his "Madea" franchise, his recent directorial venture was "A Madea Family Funeral", which he both wrote and featured in.

The ceremony will be held on June 23 at the 19th edition of Awards.

Actor-comedian will host the awards show.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)