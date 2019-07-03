U'khand CM, Guv condole former governor's death

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Wednesday condoled the death of former governor Sudarshan Aggrawal, describing him as an efficient administrator and a legal expert.

Aggrawal, who was the governor of Uttarakhand from 2003 to 2007, passed away in New Delhi Wednesday after a prolonged illness.

In a condolence message, Maurya prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear the loss.

"Mr Aggrawal was an efficient administrator, an expert on legal matters and a great social worker," Maurya said in her message.

The chief minister condoled Aggarwal's death describing him as a widely acknowledged legal expert and an efficient administrator.

Rawat also remembered the former governor for founding a unique institution like Him Jyoti School for poor girls and described it as his biggest legacy.

A state mourning was declared on Thursday to condole Aggrawal's death when the national flag will be flown at half mast on government buildings.

