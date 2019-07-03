Rebel AAP MLAs respond to Delhi Assembly notices

Rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Devinder Sehrawat and Anil Bajpai Wednesday filed their responses to Delhi Assembly notices issued to them under the anti-defection law.

The duo are facing disqualification for joining the BJP, as alleged through a petition by AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Sehrawat and Bajpai told reporters they filed their replies to the Assembly Secretary through their lawyers.

"We have objected to the hearing of our disqualification under anti-defection law by Speaker Ram Niwas Goyal," they said.

The two legislators are scheduled for a personal hearing before the Speaker on Thursday.

Sehrawat had moved the Supreme Court challenging the notice. The apex court had asked him to first appear before the Speaker.

The Speaker has also issued notices under the anti-defection law to two other rebel AAP MLAs Kapil Mishra and Sandeep Kumar.

