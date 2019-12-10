JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

SBI under-reported bad loans by Rs 11,932 crore in FY19: RBI report
Business Standard

UCO Bank cuts MCLR by 10 basis points across tenors, revises rate to 8.3%

The revised one-year MCLR now stands at 8.30 per cent, down from the existing 8.40 per cent, the state-run lender said in a release.

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

UCO Bank posts Rs 440.57 crore loss in Q1, asset quality deteriorates

UCO Bank has lowered its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates (MCLR) by 10 basis points across tenors with effect from Tuesday.

The revised one-year MCLR now stands at 8.30 per cent, down from the existing 8.40 per cent, the state-run lender said in a release.

The revised overnight, one-month, three-month and six month tenor MCLR have been slashed by 10 basis points, it said.

This will lead to all MCLR-linked loans becoming cheaper by way of similar reductions, UCO Bank said.
First Published: Tue, December 10 2019. 16:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU