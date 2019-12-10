UCO Bank cuts MCLR by 10 basis points across tenors, revises rate to 8.3%

-
UCO Bank has lowered its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates (MCLR) by 10 basis points across tenors with effect from Tuesday.
The revised one-year MCLR now stands at 8.30 per cent, down from the existing 8.40 per cent, the state-run lender said in a release.
The revised overnight, one-month, three-month and six month tenor MCLR have been slashed by 10 basis points, it said.
This will lead to all MCLR-linked loans becoming cheaper by way of similar reductions, UCO Bank said.
