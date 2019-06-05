JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

TRAI's network coverage map to be live in a few weeks: Sharma

India's services sector activity growth slips to 12-month low in May amid election disruptions: PMI
Business Standard

UEFA says few tickets left for Nations League semifinals

AP  |  Porto 

UEFA says only a few tickets are available for the semifinals of the inaugural Nations League in Portugal.

UEFA says less than 200 tickets remain on sale for Wednesday's match between Portugal and Switzerland in Porto, and less than 150 are available for the game between England and the Netherlands on Thursday in Guimaraes.

Tickets remain on sale for Sunday's final in Porto, but UEFA says they are expected to be sold quickly after the finalists are decided.

UEFA said Tuesday tickets for Sunday's third-place game in Guimaraes also remain available.

Portugal earned the right to host the competition's first final four after winning its group.

UEFA created the Nations League to try to give national teams more meaningful games and reduce the number of friendlies.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 11:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU