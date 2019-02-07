JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Maoist leader gives up arms in Jharkhand

UK economy to grow at weakest since financial crisis
Business Standard

UK economy 'not prepared' for no-deal Brexit: BoE chief

AFP  |  London 

Britain's economy is "not yet prepared" for a disorderly no-deal departure from the European Union next month, Bank of England governor Mark Carney warned Thursday.

"Although many companies are stepping up their contingency planning, the economy as a whole is still not yet prepared for a no-deal no-transition exit," Carney said after the central bank slashed its economic growth forecasts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 18:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements