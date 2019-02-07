Inter-state agri trading via eNAM in 8 states so far: Govt

Eight states including are offering inter-state trading via 21 electronic national agricultural market (eNAM) so far in the country, said Thursday.

Under the eNAM, launched in 2016, agri-trading was initially allowed within a mandi and later inter-mandi within a state was permitted. So far, 10 states are offering inter-mandi trade within their states.

Now, inter-state trading via mandis has started.

"Inter-state trade of agricultural produce in wholesale mandis through platform is gathering pace...," Agarwal said in a statement.

As many as 136 transactions have taken place so far via inter-state trading. Over 14 commodities like vegetables, pulses, cereals, oilseeds, spices among others have been traded in a short span of time, he said.

"Volume of inter-state trade is also picking up as farmers and traders are gaining confidence in the system," the said.

Initially started with 25 commodities, facilities have been provided on 124 commodities with tradable parameters on portal.

Agarwal said, the latest transaction took place at the Mandsaur mandi, which sold coriander to the Ramganj mandi of

Similarly, inter-state transaction took place at the Maharashtra's Akola mandi, which sold green gram to the Nokha mandi of

"So far, 21 e-NAM mandis of eight states namely Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and have joined hands to start inter-state trade on e-NAM," Agarwal said.

Apart from and Uttar Pradesh, inter-state trade also happened between and Telangana, and Gujarat, and Rajasthan, and Rajasthan.

Rajasthan is the first state to start inter-state trade with more than one state, establishing trade link with Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh through e-NAM.

Inter-state trade on eNAM aims to remove barriers of movement of agriculture produce between geographies, increases income through appropriate monetisation of farmers' produce.

The said the details on logistic providers is also being provided on the e-NAM portal to traders from outside the state, which will facilitate of commodities after trading.

