UK talk show axed after guest's reported suicide

A popular British talk show known for pitting guests against each other was cancelled on Wednesday after the reported suicide of a man one week after appearing on the programme.

Broadcaster pulled "The Jeremy Show" following the death of 63-year-old Steve Dymond, which sparked widespread criticism including from

"Given the gravity of recent events we have decided to end production of The Jeremy Show," said.

"The Jeremy Show has had a loyal audience and has been made by a dedicated production team for 14 years, but now is the right time for the show to end.

"Everyone at ITV's thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of " Dymond failed a lie-detector test taken on the show to convince his fiancee he had not cheated on her, leading to the couple splitting up, newspaper reported.

May's had previously described the case as "deeply concerning".

The programme was ITV's most popular daytime show, attracting around one million viewers per episode.

But it has been the focus of criticism over its confrontational style, which often pits romantic rivals against each other and has previously descended into violence.

described the show in 2007 as a "morbid and depressing display of dysfunctional people whose lives are in turmoil," calling it "human bear-baiting." In its initial reaction to Dymond's death, suspended filming and wiped all episodes from its on-demand service the ITV Hub.

A review of the episode featuring Dymond is also being carried out.

ITV said on Wednesday that it would continue to work on other projects with Kyle, a former insurance who has fronted the show since 2005.

The mental health consequences of reality TV shows has been in the spotlight in Britain following the deaths of two contestants on hit show "Love Island".

and were both found hanged in separate incidents.

