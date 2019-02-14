UK to debate Jallianwala Bagh massacre in House of Lords

Indian-origin peers in the have initiated a historic debate on the massacre in April 1919 during the British Raj, to be held next Tuesday.

"Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the massacre", initiated by Lord and Lord Raj Loomba, will take place in the main chamber of the of the and include around nine speakers during what is listed as a short debate.

Both Desai and Loomba are members of the newly-formed Centenary Commemoration Committee, set up to mark 100 years since the tragic event.

"This is a historic moment as the centenary of the massacre falls on April 13, 2019. The debate proposes discussing the massacre in detail, as well as the British government's plans to commemorate the centenary," said a statement from the (JBCC).

"This is the first time in 100 years that there will be a full debate on Jallianwala Bagh. The last time was in July 1920, when the House of Lords, through a vote, condoned the actions of who killed more than a thousand peaceful protestors at Jallianwala Bagh on 13th April, 1919," the statement noted.

Historical records claim that had fired on the gathering without warning and continued to fire for 10 minutes even as they were trying to escape, while he blocked the main exit with his soldiers and armoured vehicles.

In their role as JBCC members, Desai and Loomba have also written a letter to British requesting an apology for the incident. Previously, former British had defended a decision to not deliver a formal apology for the during a visit to in February 2013.

I don't think the right thing is to reach back into history and to seek out things you can apologise for. I think the right thing is to acknowledge what happened, to recall what happened, to show respect and understanding for what happened, Cameron had said at the time.

The JBCCC, chaired by and philanthropist Sardar Balbir Singh Kakar, is made up of a number of Indians and non-resident Indians (NRIs) including Lady Kishwar Desai, and

Along with the Arts And Cultural Heritage Trust, the committee has been supporting the at the in Amritsar, near Jallianwala Bagh, to produce and install a detailed exhibition on the massacre titled under Siege the Jallianwala Bagh Centenary (1919-2019)'.

This exhibition will travel through UK cities of London, and in April, with the help of Museum.

"There are also requests to send the exhibitions to various cities in and around The exhibition tells the story of massacre through its impact on people's lives, and focuses on the fact that this atrocity was one part of much larger colonial oppression in Punjab, that lasted for months, even years, and left a grievous wound upon the psyche of Punjab," the JBCC said.

The lead up to the Jallianwala Bagh centenary year has also seen a UK Opposition drive in favour of colonial history being made a compulsory part of the curriculum in schools across Britain.

