UN calls for 'independent' probe into death of Egypt's Morsi

AFP  |  Geneva 

The UN human rights office called Tuesday for an "independent inquiry" into the death of former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi, who died in state custody.

"Any sudden death in custody must be followed by a prompt, impartial, thorough and transparent investigation carried out by an independent body to clarify the cause of death," said Rupert Colville, spokesman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 18:55 IST

