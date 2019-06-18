UN calls for 'independent' probe into death of Egypt's Morsi

The UN human rights office called Tuesday for an "independent inquiry" into the death of former Egyptian Mohamed Morsi, who died in state custody.

"Any sudden death in custody must be followed by a prompt, impartial, thorough and transparent investigation carried out by an independent body to clarify the cause of death," said Rupert Colville, for the for Human Rights.

