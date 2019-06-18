India provides USD 15 million assistance to Niger for holding AU summit

India has extended USD 15 million grant to Niger in support of organising the African Union summit scheduled in July in Niamey.
The grant assistance of USD 15 million was symbolically handed over to Niger's Deputy Foreign Minister Lamido Ousseini Bala Goga Salamatou in the presence of Minister and Special Advisor to the Niger President Mohammed Saidil Moctar, by Indian Ambassador to that country Rajesh Agarwal at a ceremony held on Monday in Niamey.
The support was in response to a specific request by the Niger government, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.
Niger is hosting the AU Summit for the first time. The AU Summit, from July 7-8 in Niamey, is also expected to launch the historic African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
India and Niger relations have expanded significantly since the opening of the Indian Resident Diplomatic Mission in Niamey in 2009.
India has provided Lines of Credit worth USD 96.54 million to Niger for projects in transport, electrification, solar energy and potable drinking water, the MEA said.
India is also establishing in Niamey, Mahatma Gandhi International Convention Centre (MGICC) under a grant assistance.
The Centre honours the memory of Mahatma Gandhi whose 150th birth anniversary is being observed in 2019. The Centre is likely to host some meetings associated with the forthcoming AU Summit.
"India's grant assistance for organizing the AU Summit will further contribute towards enhancing of bilateral ties. The grant assistance is also reiteration of India's firm commitment towards Africa," the statement said.
