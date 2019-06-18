India provides USD 15 million assistance to Niger for holding AU summit

has extended USD 15 million grant to in support of organising the summit scheduled in July in

The grant assistance of USD 15 million was symbolically handed over to Niger's in the presence of to the President Mohammed Saidil Moctar, by Indian to that country at a ceremony held on Monday in

The support was in response to a specific request by the government, the (MEA) said in a statement.

Niger is hosting the AU Summit for the first time. The AU Summit, from July 7-8 in Niamey, is also expected to launch the historic Area (AfCFTA).

and Niger relations have expanded significantly since the opening of the Indian Resident Diplomatic Mission in in 2009.

has provided Lines of Credit worth USD 96.54 million to Niger for projects in transport, electrification, and potable drinking water, the MEA said.

India is also establishing in Niamey, International Convention Centre (MGICC) under a grant assistance.

The Centre honours the memory of whose is being observed in 2019. The Centre is likely to host some meetings associated with the forthcoming AU Summit.

"India's grant assistance for organizing the AU Summit will further contribute towards enhancing of bilateral ties. The grant assistance is also reiteration of India's firm commitment towards Africa," the statement said.

