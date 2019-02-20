UN chief calls on India, Pak to take 'immediate steps' to defuse tensions

UN Antonio Tuesday called on and to take "immediate steps" to de-escalate tensions between the two nations following the Pulwama terror attack, reiterating that his good offices are available if both sides ask.

The already sour relations between and have worsened over the past week as blamed for the Pulwama attack by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. Both countries have called back their envoys for "consultations."



The stresses the importance for both sides to exercise maximum restraint and take immediate steps to de-escalation, and his good offices are always available should both sides ask, the UN chief's told reporters here Tuesday at the daily press briefing.

Dujarric was asked about a meeting to the UN has sought with the and about Pakistani saying the UN must step in to diffuse tensions between the nations.

"Looking at the situation in general between and Pakistan, we are deeply concerned at the increasing tensions between the two countries in the wake of the attack on Indian security personnel on February 14 in Pulwama, Dujrraic said.

He said at the UN requested for the meeting with the Secretary General.

In a separate issue, Dujjaric said that in response to questions on a recent incident involving the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan, known as UNMOGIP, the observer group reported on February 16 that a UN vehicle in the city of was surrounded by a group of protesters who placed a flag in front of the vehicle.

The vehicle attempted to bypass the flag but was unable to do so. The Mission has informed both Indian and Pakistani authorities of this regrettable and unavoidable circumstances of the incident. The Mission also requested India to provide additional escorts and will be conducting an investigation, he said.

