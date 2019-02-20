JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Apple's executive shake-up readies company for life after iPhone
Business Standard

Donald Trump describes Pulwama terrorist attack as 'horrible situation'

The attack has led to escalation of tension between India and Pakistan, Trump told reporters at the Oval Office of White House that it would be "wonderful" if the two South Asia neighbours get along

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Trump may declare national emergency to fund wall if deadlock continues

US President Donald Trump Tuesday described as a "horrible situation" the Pulwama terrorist attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed, in which 40 Indian paramilitary personnel were killed, and said he was getting reports on it and would issue a statement.

The February 14 attack has led to escalation of tension between India and Pakistan and Trump told reporters at the Oval Office of White House that it would be "wonderful" if the two South Asia neighbours get along.

"I have watched. I have got a lot of reports on it. We will have comment (on it) at an appropriate time. It would be wonderful if they (India and Pakistan) get along," he said in response to a question.

"That (the terrorist attack) was a horrible situation. We are getting reports. We will have a statement to put out," Trump said.
 

Following the terrorist attack, his National Security Advisor, John Bolton, has supported India's right to self-defense.

Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, Bolton, and the White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders in separate statements have asked Pakistan to immediately take action against the JeM and its leaders and end support to terrorist safe haven.

The security personnel were killed when a JeM terrorist rammed an explosive-laden car into a vehicle carrying them.
First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 02:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements