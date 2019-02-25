UN chief says 'shocked' by Venezuelan civilian deaths

UN Antonio said Sunday he was "shocked and saddened" by the civilian deaths in Venezuela, and called on all sides to lower tensions.

issued a statement on the situation a day after an opposition attempt to bring humanitarian supplies into the country was repelled by security forces firing tear gas and

Two people were reported killed near the Brazilian border, and Colombian civil defense officials said 285 people were injured in clashes at bridges along Venezuela's border with

said he was "shocked and saddened to learn that a number of civilians lost their lives in the context of yesterday's events."



Appealing for calm, the UN urged "all actors to lower tensions and pursue every effort to prevent further escalation." He appealed "for violence to be avoided at any cost and for lethal force not to be used in any circumstances.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)