National action plan for viral hepatitis launched

of State for Health on Sunday launched the national action plan for viral here.

There are estimated 4 crore patients of B and 0.6-1.2 crore patients of C in India, as per the health ministry data.

"The action plan takes forward the National Viral Hepatitis Control Program launched by the Union Health in July 2018. The aim is to eliminate hepatitis by 2030," Choubey said.

The budget outlay for has increased over the years, and we are progressing towards taking it to 2.5 per cent of GDP, the said.

"We aim to establish 1.5 lakh Health & Wellness Centres by 2022, out of which 10,000 are already operational; by March 2019 the number will reach 15,000. These centres have diagnostic facilities for twelve illnesses," the minister said.

More than six crore people in the country fall below the poverty line due to health expenditure, and the Ayushman Bharat health coverage scheme will change this, he said.

