UN overwhelmingly backs demand that Britain cede Chagos islands

AFP  |  United Nations 

In a stinging defeat for Britain, the UN General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly demanded that London cede to Mauritius the British-ruled Chagos islands, home to an important military base.

A total of 116 countries voted in favour of a non-binding resolution presented by African countries that called on Britain to "withdraw its colonial administration" from the Chagos islands within six months.

Only six countries including Britain and the United States voted against the measure in the 193-nation assembly while 56 others abstained.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 00:55 IST

